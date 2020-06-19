WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is going to put a mandatory mask policy in place for all commercial establishments.

The policy will start next week. The health unit has not released details on which day yet. The date is expected to be released Monday.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says some businesses are following a cloth face mask policy already, but they want to make sure it is more widely used.

“We want to make sure that the recommendation is clearly laid out,” says Ahmed, who adds more details on the policy will be announced soon.

Ahmed would like to see both workers and customers wearing masks.

More coming.