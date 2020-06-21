WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the new cases Sunday, two are from the agriculture sector, one is a healthcare worker, and four are cases from the community.

The health unit is now monitoring one outbreak in long-term care and retirement homes at Village of Aspen Lake. As of Sunday, the outbreak at Country Village Homes has been rescinded.

There are now seven current workplace outbreaks in the agriculture sector, one down from Saturday, three of which are in Kingsville and four in Leamington.

A workplace is considered in outbreak status if two or more employees test positive within “a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

On Sunday, the province reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

To date, there have been 1,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 760 resolved and 68 deaths from the virus.

According to the WECHU, most local cases have been found in people in their 20s and 30s.