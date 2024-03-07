Windsor mayor speaks out on potential H4 hub property

The City of Windsor is working on acquiring land for the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub in the downtown area.

“Council is making progress on finding a location for a new H4 Hub,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

They won’t say where, but according to Dilkens council has targeted a piece of property for a new H4 Hub.

“This is just another big step,” said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino. “There's always been discussion about all these small wins we've been getting downtown over the last year that we need some big wins as well and this will be one of the big wins for sure.”

All Dilkens was able to confirm is the lot they’re eyeing is within two kilometres of downtown.

Earlier this year council approved $10 million in the 2024 budget for the project which Dilkens said could cost upwards of $60 million.

The final cost will depend on which partners relocate to the new site, but Dilkens said the purpose of the new site is to have maximum impact.

“We want to make sure we're doing all that we can to help this population get back on their feet, become productive members of society and add a level of housing that we don't currently have in the community and that is that transitional housing,” he said.

Advocates of the new H4, such as Bill Marra, CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, is encouraged by the sign of progress and the important inclusion of transitional housing.

“Part of the significant challenge once treatment modalities are agreed upon and the patients are on their journey to recovering is what happens when they leave?” he said.

Marra added transitional housing with supports is vital to those on the path to getting better.

“They need the support in their journey of transitioning so that they're not getting re-admitted,” Marra said. “They're not putting themselves at risk and frankly not having to rely on the system again which creates all the backlogs that we've experienced day in and day out at the hospital system.”

The city is now focused on securing the property and getting community partners on board.

“That will help us put the best business case forward to the provincial and federal governments so that we get contributions from them to actually see the project to fruition,” Dilkens said.