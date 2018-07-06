

Windsor mayoral candidate Matt Marchand wants to break outside of city hall one in a while.

The candidate announced today as part of his platform for mayor for the City of Windsor that he’d like to hold one council meeting per quarter at a rotating location outside of City Hall’s council chambers.

He says it’s in the interests of transparency and accountability as well as public access to community debate.

The idea, he says, fits into his campaign slogan of “Vision, Plan, Action” by bringing city council closer to the people. He promises to initiate the promise, if elected, within 100 days of taking office.

“The campaign has started consultations with the community. In doing this, we see the gap between residents and decision-makers,” Marchand said in a media release. “Together, we can bring City government closer to the people and encourage communication. We want to get Council out into the community to listen to and hear what the community is saying.”

Marchand states this is the first in a series of policy platforms and ideas to be released between now and Election Day.

Ernie Lamont, Frank Dyck and Tom Hensel have also announced their intentions to run for Mayor of Windsor.

Current Mayor Drew Dilkens has yet to announce if he'll seek re-election.

The 2018 Municipal Election is October 22.