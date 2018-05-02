

The first candidate in the race for Mayor of Windsor has already filed their nomination papers.

Tom Hensel, 52, wasted no time in filing his papers

“We wanted to maximize our potential with fundraising and exposure and get off the ground with a quick start,” says Hensel, who moved to Windsor from Toronto 12 years ago.

Hensel says he wants Windsor to go back to the basics, and promote more transparency and accountability at city hall.

That includes a call for an auditor general.

Hensel, who is running for municipal office for the first time, says now's the time to re-focus the city's priorities.

“We just feel like we need better leadership and to shift our priorities away from some of the more flashy things like statues and trolley cars and Christmas lights and really focus on the fundamental things that enhance the quality of life for every that lives here," says Hensel.

Even though Hensel is the first and only candidate to file his nomination papers, many more are expected to challenge for the top Council job.

In 2014, there were 12 candidates who put their name on the ballot for Windsor mayor.

Speculation is rampant among political circles that Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President Matt Marchand is "strongly considering" a run for the city's top job.

But Marchand is not talking about the campaign.

“My focus is 100 percent on the chamber,” says Marchand. “I think it's a credit to the organization and the fact that this has been floated in the community, and that's where it sits right now.”

Sitting mayor Drew Dilkens has not declared his intentions yet.

“After Labour day the municipal campaign will heat up,” says Dilkens. “I recognize there's six months left in this term and I wasn't elected for a three and a half year term. I was elected for a four year term, and I’m committed to focusing on the business of delivering for the residents and governing as long as I can and there will be lots of time to have a conversation about my plans for the future."

As for council seats, two people have already put their names forward – Xavier Gonzalez in ward nine and Greg Lemay in ward eight.

54 people ran for the council seats during the 2014 municipal election.