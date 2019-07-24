

The Mayor of Windsor says he is keeping the lines of communication open with Premier Doug Ford about the new mega hospital.

Drew Dilkens tells CTV News the $2 billion new acute care facility was one of the topics of conversation between the two men while Ford was in Lakeshore on Tuesday night.

"As long as the lines of communication are open and we can talk about what the issues are and we can talk about this particular project to our community, that's the most you can ask for from the premier," says Dilkens.

Premier Ford was in Belle River on Tuesday for an event for the Essex Progressive Conservative Riding Association. Ford also toured Pelee Island Winery and canvassed in some neighbourhoods.

Dilkens admits the conversation was brief but encouraging, saying the Premier knows about the current issues surrounding the new hospital.

Thank you Premier @fordnation for coming to Essex County today and chatting with me about the importance of the new hospital plan for our region. #positive #momentum @WRHospital pic.twitter.com/P5mFMIaqhJ — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) July 23, 2019

Those issues include an appeal launched by the Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process, also known as CAMPP. The group is appealing the city's re-zoning of the land needed to allow the hospital to be built at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

Windsor and Essex County mayors have come together in support of the location, and have stated that fact in a letter sent to the Progressive Conservative government.

CAMPP has argued against the location for the new hospital as a spot that would encourage urban sprawl and is advocating for the new hospital to be located closer to the core.

A date has not been set yet for the full oral hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

The mayors are concerned deviating from the plan now could jeopardize provincial funding for the project.

Dilkens tells CTV News he is planning to travel to Toronto at a later date to continue the conversation.