It's been nearly four years since the proposed location of the new acute care hospital was announced at County Road 42 and Concession 9 near the Windsor airport.

Since then, CTV News has covered many stories about the project, including a mounting local campaign against that location.

But now some new voices have entered the fray, belonging to what Windsor’s mayor calls "the silent majority."

Drew Dilkens and Essex County Warden Gary McNamara hosted a news conference Friday with several people who say they support the hospital location to counter what they refer to as a “loud minority.”

Dilkens and McNamara are referring to the actions of the Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Project (CAMPP).

“There is a small minority of voices that have been attempting to represent the interests of our community with respect to the new hospital,”says Dilkens. “And the vast majority of the city and county residents and businesses fully support this $2 billion transformation of our region’s healthcare system, including the location of the new state-of- the-art acute care hospital.”

Dilkens says a united voice supporting the proposed location is needed.

“While we understand the need for better facilities, it is equally important for the Government of Ontario to hear the majority of residents and businesses in this community, in this region, in this city and county are united together in support of both the transformation of the healthcare system and the site of the new acute care hospital,” says Dilkens.

McNamara says it’s time to wake up the silent minority.

“We can’t give them any, any excuses whatsoever to make Queen’s Park’s job any easier,” says McNamara.

CAMPP has lobbied against the preferred location since the site was announced in July of 2015. Members have put up lawn signs, billboards and rallied at city hall meetings – arguing the removal of a hospital from core neighbourhoods will gut the city and lead to unnecessary sprawl.

Most recently, the group launched an appeal tribunal against a city decision to rezone the Greenfield lands for the hospital and more city development.

The appeal by CAMPP has also received $5,000 from the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, $2,500 from the Via Italia BIA and $1,000 from the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association, plus $5,000 from local couple Frank and Saralee O’Reilly.

A GoFundMe page is also set up by CAMPP and more than $56,000 has been raised. The goal is $100,000.