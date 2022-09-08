Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse

Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.

Vassell previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary harm to an animal.

Court heard in November 2019, a puppy was struck repeatedly inside an apartment building on the city’s east end.

Dorchester Apartments at 2545 Lauzon Road in Windsor, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

“It’s an appropriate sentence under the circumstances,” defence lawyer Frank Miller told CTV News outside of court.

Miller had asked for house arrest for Vassell because he is the single income earner for his family, which includes three children with another on the way.

Tyler Vassell. (Courtesy Facebook)

Miller says his client is remorseful and regrets his actions.

“As a result of this incident, he has decided to become completely abstinent from the consumption of alcohol,” Miller said.

Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance had asked for a jail sentence of nine months to a full year, calling Vassell’s actions “a crime of violence”.

“As confirmed in the decision, pet owner’s are in a position of trust over the animals, it requires deterrence for when they are being sentenced for the abuse of these vulnerable animals who cannot communicate their pain and suffering. Thankfully this accused, in addition to his jail sentence, will not be able to own or possess pets for 10 further years,” said Lesperance.

