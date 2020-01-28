WINDSOR -- A 42-year-old Windsor man has pleaded guilty to child pornography offences after a province-wide OPP sweep where 122 people were charged.

Richard Dalkeith pleaded guilty in provincial court on Tuesday to accessing and possessing child pornography.

Warning: Contains graphic content.

The charges stem from a sting operation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit of Windsor Police and OPP in 2018.

Local authorities say on Nov. 14, 2018 the ICE Unit executed a search warrant in a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue.

Officers seized a number of computer and external electronic data storage devices.

According to Crown Attorney Scott Kerwin, police uploaded thousands of images to the internet.

Using “investigative software” they discovered images and videos had been downloaded to a computer with a Windsor IP address.

Kerwin says on Sept. 21, 2018, three files were downloaded from their site while on Sept. 27, 2018, nine files were accessed.

The images show pre-pubescent girls ranging in age from 6-16, standing in “awkward poses that highlight their buttocks” according to Kerwin.

Court heard other images showed young girls starting out with clothes on and taking them off each other and then the girls are seen “rubbing their vaginal areas” he told Justice Campbell.

When he was arrested, the Crown alleges Dalkeith had 1,100 images of child pornography on his computer.

In court Tuesday, after pleading guilty to the offences, the Crown withdrew the remaining six charges Dalkeith was facing.

His defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig has asked for a Gladue report to be written up, for Dalkeiths’ sentencing.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia A Gladue Report “advises that lower courts should consider an Indigenous offender’s background and make sentencing decisions.”

Craig declined to comment to CTV News until the conclusion of sentencing, scheduled for March 31.