Advertisement
Windsor man found guilty of second degree murder after Ganatchio trail attack
Windsor police remain on the scene of an assault at Little River Road near the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man has been found guilty of second degree murder after an elderly woman was attacked on the Ganatchio trail.
Habibullah "Daniel" Ahmadi, 24, was found guilty on Friday related to the death of Sara Anne Widholm, 76, who received repeated blows to the head on Oct. 8, 2017.
“We’re very pleased with the ruling of Justice [Bruce] Thomas,” said Renee Fuskas, the assistant crown attorney. “It’s obvious that he listened very carefully to all of the evidence, and all of the evidence was presented in this case, and came to the determination that he did in relation to Mr. Ahmadi’s intent for murder in this case.”
Court heard Widholm sustained extensive skull fractures, multiple brain hemorrhages and injuries to her face and neck. She died in hospital 14 months after the attack.
Ahmadi pleaded not guilty to second degree murder on Aug. 27, 2020.
Sentencing submissions are scheduled for Jan. 11- Jan. 12, 2021.
With files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza.