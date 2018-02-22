

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been found guilty of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Kenneth Sparks, 61, testified he was trying to break up a fight between two women and that he is not responsible for what happened inside an Ottawa Street apartment in 2015.

The judge told the court "I have no doubt that Sparks stabbed Sherry Beauchard and used a weapon to injure Deborah Bondy."

Bondy was found by police covered in blood, and later, Beauchard was found in a bathtub with stab wounds.

Sparks told the court the two women always argued with each another.

On the night of March 20, 2015, he says, an argument erupted that led to Bondy saying in outrage "that (expletive). I'm going to kill her."

Sparks had pleaded not guilty to the charges. An attempted murder charge against him was dropped.

Sparks remains free on bail pending sentencing. In the meantime, he must hand in his passport to Windsor police.