WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 36-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into two homes and assaulting a woman early Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue.

Investigation revealed the suspect entered the residence where he “inappropriately touched an adult female.” The man then fled when the woman was woken up.

Police say they were able to obtain a detailed description of the suspect.

Around 6 a.m. officers responded to a report of another break and enter at a residence in the 700 block of Elliot Street East.

Police say a resident was woken up when they heard a noise inside the house and saw a man in their home.

The resident yelled at the suspect, causing him to flee. Police were again able to get a detailed description of the suspect.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit also attended and processed both scenes.

Investigators believed both incidents involved the same man and identified a suspect.

Around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, investigators with the Major Crime Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Investigators received judicial authorization to search a home in the 900 block of Marentette Avenue where they seized items believed to be related to the offence.

Windsor man Faton Miftari, 36, has been charged with break and enter, sexual assault, break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence and two counts of fail to comply with release order.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage in the areas mentioned to review footage for any suspicious person or vehicle in the area before or after the incidents.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com