Windsor police communicators 'overwhelmed' with 911 calls about stay-at-home orders
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 11:54AM EST
A cell phone about to call 911, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding the public to not call 911 for questions about Ontario’s new stay-at-home orders.
Police say their communicators are being “overwhelmed with 911 calls” asking about the new orders, which came into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
Residents are being told to call 211 for COVID-related questions and 311 for COVID-related complaints during business hours.
Police say 911 is for emergencies only.