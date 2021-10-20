Windsor man facing firearm charges after gun found at Brantford football game
A 23-year-old Windsor man is facing firearm-related charges after police say a gun was found at football game in Brantford.
Brantford police officers were dispatched to a firearm call on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Officers say they were told that a restricted unloaded firearm was located in the personal property of one of the players during a football game held at the Bison’s Alumni / North Park Sports Complex at North Park Street.
The firearm and cartridge magazine, both restricted items, were turned over to police custody. At this time, officers say they saw the serial number of the firearm had been tampered with and was no longer legible.
Police say the accused was found to be in violation of a valid release order.
As a result of this investigation, Branden McCraney, 23, of Windsor, is charged with the following Criminal Code violations:
- •Careless use, storage, handling, and transport of firearm x 2
- •Carrying a weapon while attending public meeting x 2
- •Carry concealed weapon x 2
- •Unauthorized possession of firearm
- •Unauthorized possession of prohibited device
- •Possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- •Possession of prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized
- •Tampering with serial number
- •Failure to comply with Judicial Release Order
The accused was held for bail.
