WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it twice while fleeing from officers — all in about 15 minutes.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a disorderly man inside a business in the 1100 block of California Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told the same man entered a running vehicle with passengers inside. Police say the passengers were able to safely get out of the car before the suspect fled the area at a “high rate of speed.”

Officers observed the stolen vehicle around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Devonshire Road where it collided with another vehicle.

The suspect failed to stop after the crash and fled the area.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Officers tried to perform a vehicle stop, but the man kept driving away at a high speed rate.

Police say in the interest of public safety, officers did not keep attempting to stop the vehicle.

Shortly after, police attended another motor vehicle collision involving the suspect vehicle in the Wyandotte St. East and Pillette Road area. Once again, police say the suspect fled the area in the vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening in relation to the second collision.

Police were able to identify the suspect through investigation. He was arrested in the 5400 block of Wyandotte St. East around 8:45 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was also located in the area.

A 41-year-old male from Windsor is facing several charges including:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Uttering threats

Robbery

Dangerous driving

Fail to remain at an accident x2

Impaired driving

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to stop for police

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com