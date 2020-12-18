WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police seized an illegal stun gun.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) started an investigation involving the possession of an illegal weapon earlier this month.

During the course of investigation, police identified a suspect and associated residence.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence. Members of the Emergency Services Unit helped in the execution of the warrant.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized a stun gun and arrested the suspect at the scene without incident.

The Windsor man is facing numerous charges including possession of a prohibited weapon (stun gun), and four counts of possessing a weapon while prohibited.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.