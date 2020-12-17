Advertisement
35 crashes reported in Windsor after light snowfall
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:03PM EST
A tire track in the snow in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning residents to go slow in the snow after a rash of collisions during a 24-hour period.
From 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, police say they received 35 reported collisions.
None of the crashes had serious injuries.
“Please be mindful of road conditions, make sure your vehicle has the proper winter equipment, and drive carefully,” said a statement from police.
The Windsor area received light snowfall over the past few days. Environment Canada says there’s a chance of flurries Thursday evening.