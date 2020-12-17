WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning residents to go slow in the snow after a rash of collisions during a 24-hour period.

From 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, police say they received 35 reported collisions.

It's that time of year again when we navigate❄️roadways.

From 11am Dec 16 - 11am Dec 17 our Service received 35 reported collisions. Thankfully none had serious injuries.

Plz be mindful of road conditions, make sure your vehicle has the proper winter equipment, & drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/Jj6uZwYFtO — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 17, 2020

None of the crashes had serious injuries.

“Please be mindful of road conditions, make sure your vehicle has the proper winter equipment, and drive carefully,” said a statement from police.

The Windsor area received light snowfall over the past few days. Environment Canada says there’s a chance of flurries Thursday evening.