Windsor man facing drug trafficking charge
Windsor Police Service uniform
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:12PM EST
Windsor police say an argument led to a drug trafficking charge for a 25-year-old Windsor man.
Patrol officers were at Bruce Avenue and Park Street West on Monday at 9:40 a.m., when their attention was drawn to a dispute between three individuals.
Officers say a man was arguing with another man and woman, who were standing on a nearby stairwell of a residence.
The woman told officers that the man on the stairwell was in possession of a knife.
Officers say they saw a man was holding a backpack and clear bag of suspected illicit drugs.
Police say the man was cooperative with officers and dropped the knife and suspected illicit drugs.
Officers seized a large quantity of zip lock baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, totaling six grams.
Mustafa Malih, 25, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
