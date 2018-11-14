

Windsor police say an argument led to a drug trafficking charge for a 25-year-old Windsor man.

Patrol officers were at Bruce Avenue and Park Street West on Monday at 9:40 a.m., when their attention was drawn to a dispute between three individuals.

Officers say a man was arguing with another man and woman, who were standing on a nearby stairwell of a residence.

The woman told officers that the man on the stairwell was in possession of a knife.

Officers say they saw a man was holding a backpack and clear bag of suspected illicit drugs.

Police say the man was cooperative with officers and dropped the knife and suspected illicit drugs.

Officers seized a large quantity of zip lock baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, totaling six grams.

Mustafa Malih, 25, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.