Windsor police say a 32-year-old Windsor man is facing dangerous driving and drug-related charges.

Officers were in the area of Buckingham Drive and Ontario Street when they spotted a male driver ‘acting in a suspicious manner’ on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The vehicle, a green Ford Escort, drove away northbound on Buckingham Drive at a high rate of speed. Officers observed the vehicle go through a posted stop sign and continue to travel at a high rate of speed eastbound on Wyandotte Street East.

Police say several patrol officers attended the area and also observed the vehicle travelling in a dangerous manner through many city streets.

Through investigation, officers were led to the 1900 block of Pillette Road where the vehicle was located on the front lawn of a residence.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers located the suspect hiding in a detached garage located in the 1900 block of Olive Road where he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was also found in possession of drugs, both on his person and inside of the involved vehicle.

Kristopher Lucier, 32, from Windsor, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of suspected cocaine, possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of suspected psilocybin breach of recognizance x6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.