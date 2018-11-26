

Windsor police have now laid charges after a man got into a running vehicle while an adult and child sat in the back.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious male.

The complainant reported they had been sitting in the back of a parked vehicle with a young child and the vehicle was running with the doors unlocked.

That's when a suspicious man allegedly opened the front passenger door and got into the passenger seat.

The adult reportedly yelled at the suspect, who then got out of the vehicle and left the scene in a black pickup truck.

Police say they arrested the suspect without incident at an apartment building on Friday.

Investigators say they also discovered the suspect had been driving a stolen vehicle, which also had stolen licence plates attached from a separate theft.

Inside the stolen vehicle, officers located a number of items that had been reported stolen from vehicles and a number of receipts indicating the suspect had made fraudulent transactions with some of the stolen property.

Corey Oickle, 38, of Windsor is charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property over $5000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, three counts of theft under $5000, attempt motor vehicle theft, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of mail and fraud under $5,000.

Windsor Police say this case serves as a reminder for residents to lock and secure vehicles, especially during the holiday shopping season when parcels and valuables should not be left in plain sight.