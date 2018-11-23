Windsor police are looking for a man who got into a running vehicle on Ouellette while an adult and child sat in the back.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious male.

The complainant reported that they had been sitting in the back of a parked vehicle - that was running with doors unlocked - with a young child.

That's when a suspicious male allegedly opened the front passenger door and got into the passenger seat.

The adult reportedly yelled at the male, who then got out of the vehicle and left the scene in a black pickup truck.

The man is describes as white, 30-35 years old with brown hair. He was wearing jeans, a grey sweater, brown short boots and a distinctive dark-coloured flat cap (rounded cap with a small stiff brim).

Investigators say they have identified a suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.