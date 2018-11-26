

CTV Windsor





A 28-year-old Windsor man is charged with identity fraud after an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP’s London Financial Crime Section executed search warrants at two locations in Windsor on Nov. 21 and arrested one man on fraud-related charges.

The London Financial Crime Section has conducted two previous investigations involving the accused.

In both investigations, he was convicted of fraud, using the internet to commit rental frauds by advertising and taking payment for the rental of cottages that did not exist.

He is currently on probation, and is charged with committing frauds by allegedly using his employment as a salesperson to acquire personal information from the victims, and further utilizing the victim's identity to obtain payday loans over the internet.

Police say the total fraud is believed to be between $12,000 and $20,000, with further potential victims having been identified as a result of the searches.

Matthew Jonsson, 28, of Windsor, has been charged with fraud Over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, identity fraud and breach of probation.

Jonsson appeared in London court on Nov. 23, for a bail hearing. He was subsequently remanded into custody until his next appearance on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.