A Windsor man faces charges after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

An eastbound motor vehicle lost control on the 401 near Harwich Road around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the vehicle entered the centre median and rolled onto its roof. The driver and passenger were assessed by EMS at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Tri Pham of Windsor, has been charged with careless driving.