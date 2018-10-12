

A 37-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he crashed into a tractor in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County OPP say it took place on Highway 3 in Townsend on Tuesday at 8:43 p.m.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that a 60-year-old St. Catharines man, was operating a farm tractor and was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 towards Jarvis.

Police say a vehicle being operated by a 37-year-old Windsor man was also travelling westbound when he collided with the rear of the tractor.

"The OPP encourages all motorists to be mindful of farm equipment operators and to give them the necessary room to do their work by sharing the roadways,” says Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP. “By being aware of farm equipment during your travels on rural roads, you can help make the trip safe for both you and Ontario farmers."

There were no serious injuries reported to either driver.

Robert Patrick St. John of Windsor, has been charged with failing to turn out to left to avoid collision contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

He was subsequently issued a Provincial Offence Notice.