

CTV Windsor





A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing assault charges related to a stabbing investigation.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, around 12:40 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to attend the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a man who was stabbed.

Investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

The encounter quickly led into a fight where the suspect allegedly stabbed the other male victim. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers reviewed video surveillance in the area and were able to identify the suspect. An arrest Warrant has been issued for Joshua Drouillard.

On Monday around 4 p.m., officers with the provincial Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) squad were actively working on the investigation in Windsor.

The suspect was located in the 900 block of Lawrence Avenue and placed under arrest.

Joshua Drouillard, 22, from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.