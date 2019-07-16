

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old Windsor man is charged after a robbery at pharmacy on Tecumseh Road.

Windsor police responded to the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of a robbery that had just occurred on Monday around 6 a.m.

Police say a man entered the business, produced a canister that he described as "mace", and demanded drugs from an employee. The suspect fled the area on foot with a quantity of drugs.

No injuries were reported.

Through investigation, officers learned the suspect entered a residence located in the 2200 block of Howard Avenue.

Patrol units contained the residence, and at about 8 a.m., the suspect surrendered himself to police and was arrested without incident.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit applied for and received a judicial authorization to search the residence. As a result, several items related to the robbery were located and seized.

Robert Young, 39, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.