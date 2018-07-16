

A 30-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police say a minivan was used to break into a computer store.

Officers were called to a commercial alarm at a computer business in the 3100 block of Marentette Avenue on July 10 around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the entire front glass of the business had been smashed out. There was glass debris all over the sidewalk and parking lot, with extensive damage to the building.

Investigation determined that a Dodge Caravan had deliberately been backed into the business, causing the damage.

Police say a male suspect then exited the van, entered the store, stole a quantity of merchandise, and fled in the same van.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation.

On Friday July 13, officers located the involved van in the parking lot of a Windsor Inn located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue. Officers noted that the licence plate currently fixed to the van had been reported as stolen to Windsor police earlier in the day.

A man was found with the van and arrested without incident.

Further investigation determined that the van itself had been reported stolen to Windsor Police on July 8. Officers also located another license plate within the van that had been reported stolen to Windsor police on July 12.

Justin Loma, 30, from Windsor, is facing numerous charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen property x3, and theft under $5,000 x 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.