WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor father who went “all in” on a Poker Lotto ticket says he was shaking when he told his wife he won more than $78,000.

Shane Poisson a 44-year-old auto industry worker won the $73,735 Poker Lotto All In jackpot on Oct. 17, and also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play bringing his total winnings to $78,735.

“I was speechless when I saw the winning hand appear on the screen,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Poisson said he walked outside to tell his wife the good news and he was shaking.

“She told me to go back inside because it’s cold out,” he said. “I told her I wasn’t shaking because I was cold – I was shaking because I just won $78,000! She erupted in cheers and screams of celebration!”

Poisson told OLG he plans to pay bills and save for his daughter’s education with his winnings as well as do something special for the members of the optimists club he runs.

“I also run an optimists club for teens and plan to purchase shirts for the club members so they can continue their wonderful work in the community,” he said. “It’s all about them.”

Poker Lotto players can opt for an “All In” for an extra dollar to take a chance at instantly winning a jackpot starting at $10,000 which grows until it is won.

Poisson picked up his lucky ticket at Mac’s on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.