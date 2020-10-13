WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man has been acquitted of manslaughter and assault, relating to the death of a former Lakeshore district fire chief.

Michael Hiller, 45, was acquitted of the charges relating to the death of Joe St. Louis, 51, by Justice Renee Pomerance Tuesday in Windsor’s Superior Court.

"It remains a tragedy and unfortunately nothing the court could’ve decided would’ve changed that and so hopefully the family of Mr St. Louis can come to terms and accept the decision of the court because we feel it was the right decision," said defence attorney Evan Weber.

Windsor police responded an altercation on March 24, 2018 in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue around 3:15 a.m. where St. Louis was found unconscious outside of a home.

He died five days later, after being removed from life support.

During the trial, court heard the fatal encounter was preceded by a night of drinking.

In her judgement, Justice Pomerance says there are gaps related to what exactly happened the night of the altercation.

Justice Pomerance also says this was a tragic event that resulted in death for which is accused is not criminally liable.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa