A Windsor man will stand trial in the death of a district fire chief in Lakeshore.

AM800 reports a judge ruled Wednesday there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the manslaughter and assault case against Michael Hiller.

Hiller, 43, was initially charged with aggravated assault and assault in connection with a fight that broke out at a home in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 24, 2018.

Police found a man outside of a home with life-threatening injuries.

He was identified as 51-year-old Joe St. Louis, a district fire chief in Lakeshore.

He died five days later and a charge of aggravated assault was upgraded to manslaughter.

A publication ban prevents any further details or evidence from being released.

Hiller has been out on bail since April 4, but has a number of bail conditions. He must stay away from alcohol and is not allowed to possess any weapons.

The case returns to court in May.