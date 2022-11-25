Windsor looking for feedback on electric scooter program

Windsor resident have a chance to give their feedback on the electric scooter program.

The City of Windsor, in collaboration with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO), is looking for input on e-scooters with a survey.

The shared e-scooters have been available in Windsor for two years during non-winter months. Feedback on e-scooter usage, parking and more will help inform the e-scooter program for the future.

The survey is now live and will be available until Dec. 19, 2022.