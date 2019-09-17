The City of Windsor is looking at making an emergency declaration regarding climate change.

According to meeting documents, the air subcommittee is preparing language for council to consider.

The document indicates how climate change will adversely impact the local economy, city infrastructure and private property -- putting a strain on municipal budgets.

Many other big cities across Canada have declared climate emergencies and are implementing strategic plans to reduce emissions.

The city is hoping the county will also make a declaration, which will require "robust and permanent changes in how the city and county conduct their business."

City and county administrators are being asked to report back to council with recommendations for priority action items and costs.