A Windsor food bank that closed over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Thursday with the help of local businesses.

Rosati Group, Mercato Fresh, and Mr. Meat, donated more than $30,000 to Windsor Lifeline Outreach and provided more than 35,000 non-perishable food items.

That allowed Lifeline to make more than 1,000 food boxes for local families which were distributed in a drive-through food bank Thursday morning.

Rosati members stepped up and handed out the boxes as the volunteers with Lifeline are seniors.

Another drive-through food bank is scheduled at Lifeline Outreach in the 4000 black of the 7th concession road from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thurs., May 28.