Windsor, Lakeshore make list of top 10 municipalities adding backyard pools in 2021

Swimming pools were a popular home addition in Ontario last year in, including among Windsor-Essex residents who took the plunge and made a splash on the top 10 municipalities to add the feature to their backyards.

According to MPAC’s analysis of Ontario home building permits 9,059 swimming pool permits were issued in 2021, an increase of 33 per cent over the year before. Among those, 189 Windsor households and 150 in Lakeshore decided to revamp their backyards with a pool.

“The pandemic likely continued to put a focus on the home,” says Carmelo Lipsi, MPAC vice president and chief operating officer. “Whether it’s because people were staying close to home due to restrictions, or were uncertain about future travel, many property owners invested in a pool as part of creating a backyard oasis to enjoy with family or friends.”

Windsor was seventh and Lakeshore 10th on the Top 10 Municipalities: Swimming Pool Building Permits while Ottawa was the province’s swimming pool capital for the second year with 1,372 pool permits last year, a 47 per cent jump.

Top 10 Municipalities: Swimming Pool Building Permits 2021

City of Ottawa - 1,372

City of Hamilton - 566

Town of Oakville - 315

City of Burlington - 293

City of London - 286

Town of Milton - 196

City of Windsor - 189

City of Kitchener - 178

City of Cambridge - 153

Town of Lakeshore - 150

Percentage-wise, the Town of Amherstburg had a 119 per cent increase in people looking to add swimming pools while the City of Clarence-Rockland was the leader, with a 175 per cent increase.

Top 10 Municipalities: Swimming Pool Building Permits 2021 by Percentage Increase from 2020