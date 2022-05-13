Windsor high school student's 'artificial pancreas' prototype lands accolades

Sohila Sidhu, a Grade 10 student at Assumption holds up her hardware from a recent science fair contest in Windsor, Ont. (SOURCE: Stephen Fields/Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board) Sohila Sidhu, a Grade 10 student at Assumption holds up her hardware from a recent science fair contest in Windsor, Ont. (SOURCE: Stephen Fields/Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver