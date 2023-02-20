Windsor has welcomed over 600 asylum seekers since last summer
Windsor has become home to more than 600 asylum seekers since last summer.
A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says the Federal Government has transferred 618 asylum claimants to the city since the end of June 2022.
The IRCC says the transfers are occurring to help reduce pressures faced by an increase in asylum claimants entering the country and will be transferred between Ottawa, Cornwall, Niagara Falls and Windsor.
“We’re paying our fair share,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
“The city is certainly seeing the affects of it in terms of service delivery. We have folks who are using transit, we have lots of city services being used."
Dilkens says city services and schooling across the region has been impacted by the influx, with city staff helping with Ontario Works applications.
"We deliver Ontario Works services in the City of Windsor and the County of Essex, and so a lot of these folks are able to apply for Ontario Works. So, we do have to deal with the processing of those applications but the funding of Ontario Works is provided by the province of Ontario. So there are touch points with the City of Windsor staff."
The Government of Canada is asking for those seeking asylum to enter the country by the designated ports of entry.
Many of the asylum seekers are staying in hotels throughout the city.
