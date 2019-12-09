WINDSOR -- The Flex-N-Gate plant in Windsor is in line to get a helping hand from the city as part of a $3.2 million investment promising to add 112 new jobs.

The city’s Development and Heritage Standing Committee is recommending council approve a grant through the Economic Revitalization Community Improvement Plan which could be worth an estimated $535,580 over 10 years.

“Anytime we get applications under that CIP it’s exciting, because we know it’s building the local economy, building the local jobs and getting investment in here,” said Chris Holt, the city councillor in Ward 4.

The committee recommendation still needs final approval from city council.

In its report to the committee, administration notes 35 such applications under the CIP have been approved by city council covering a range of economic sectors including manufacturing, tourism and health and life sciences.

The proposed development at the Ellis St. E facility would see the 580 jobs at the plant retained as the automotive manufacturer moves to create new cafeteria and locker room space for its employees.

The CIP grant would refund 100 per cent of the increase in tax assessment the expansion would create.

However, Holt notes the money is tied to the job targets listed in the company’s application.

“We do that with all the CIP’s, whether it’s the Economic Development CIP or even the façade grant CIP — you actually have to do it and then you get the cash for it,” says Holt.

The proposed expansion would add another 12,500 sq. ft. of space to the more than 250,000 sq. ft. facility.

Flex-N-Gate is an American company based in Urbana, Illinois.