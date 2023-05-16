Windsor firefighters unions says provincial investment is step in right direction

The Windsor Professional Firefighters Association says the Ontario government’s investment in training projects for firefighters is a “step in the right direction.”

The provincial government is investing $700,000 to support four innovative and free training projects designed for 203 professional and volunteer firefighters around the province.

“The initiative has the full support of the WPFFA’s parent organization the Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association,” said WPFFA president Kris Matton.

Training is expected to focus on fighting fires in hazardous (Mayday) situations for small and rural services to ensure they are equipped and prepared for ground rescue and wildfire scenarios. There will also be courses for automobile extraction, boating and water safety, and elevator rescue.

Here's a breakdown of the funding:

Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association is receiving $367,105 for the Fire Ground Survival Program and $65,995 for the Peer Support Program.

The City of Mississauga is receiving $101,099 for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fire Ground Survival program.

The Town of Georgina is receiving $176,000 for the Professional Development Georgina Fire & Rescue Services project.

“It is a step in the right direction,” said Matton.

Matton expects there will be further announcements.

“The program will reach a lot of the rural and smaller firefighting detachments, which may not have the financial resources for much training,” said Matton.

There are about 30,000 firefighters in Ontario, including about 12,000 full-time firefighters, nearly 19,000 volunteer firefighters and more than 400 part-time firefighters.