WINDSOR -- Tis the season for generosity and the folks at FCA did not disappoint.

Windsor United Way Centraide was the recipient of just over $1.1 million, thanks to FCA employees and retirees.

This year's donation marked the 34th year of giving over $1 million.

United Way executive director Lorraine Goddard says the pledge brings this year's campaign over the halfway mark of $5.2-million.

The generosity didn't go unnoticed, especially with a cloud over the third-shift at Windsor Assembly.

“That is indicative of the culture of FCA and Unifor Local 444 and I think this result just reinforces that and underscores the generosity of these folks,” says Goddard.