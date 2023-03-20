Windsor-Essex welcomes spring

The first day of spring in Windsor-Essex will be a beautiful one.

The daytime high is forecast to be 9 C, nearly 2 C warmer than the average high for this time of year.

Double-digit temperatures are expected this week as well with rain showers showing up on Wednesday.

Monday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Monday Night: Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Tuesday: Clearing in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 7.