WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing over $500 million to build new schools and renovate existing facilities, including eight schools and seven child care facilities in Windsor and Essex County.

Across the province, the government is building 30 new schools and making permanent additions to 15 existing facilities, supporting over 25,000 student spaces.

Many of the Windsor-Essex projects already received the green light from the province. One school and one childcare facility in Chatham-Kent are also listed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced a breakdown of the projects on Thursday.

"Our government is making a significant capital investment in our school system," said Ford. "By making these smart investments today, we will ensure our students and teachers have access to modern facilities to learn with features like high-speed Internet, accessible ramps and elevators, and air conditioning, while providing parents with access to more licensed child care spaces."

This investment is also expected to generate nearly 900 new licensed child care spaces to ensure families across the province are able to access child care in their communities.

The government is investing over $12 billion in capital grants over 10 years, including over $500 million invested this year to build critical new school capital projects and permanent additions.

"It is unacceptable that too many schools in our province continue to lack the investment that our students deserve," said Lecce. "That is why this government is making a significant investment to build new schools, to extensively renovate existing schools, and expand access to licensed child care spaces in our province.”

The following Windsor-Essex schools are receiving funding:

Catholic Central Catholic Secondary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2022

Funding: $26,255,807*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 850 students

Giles Public Elementary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Under construction

Estimated completion: January 2022

Funding: $15,428,988*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New facility to accommodate 645 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 73 child care spaces

Queen Elizabeth Public Elementary School

Description: Expansion of existing school

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2020

Funding: $4,878,004*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New classroom addition of 78 pupil places to accommodate students as a result of consolidation, including 73 child care spaces and 2 EarlyON rooms

Kingsville Public Elementary and Secondary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2022

Funding: $45,486,018*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New facility to accommodate 1795 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 98 child care spaces and of 3 child and family rooms

Amherstburg Public Secondary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2021

Funding: $24,324,129*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New facility to accommodate 819 students as a result of a consolidation

Prince Andrew Public Elementary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Under construction

Estimated completion: March 2021

Funding: $10,313,477*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 423 students

DM Eagle Public Elementary School

Description: Construction of new school

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2021

Funding: $15,486,219*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 651 students, including the construction of 73 child care spaces

Eastwood Parkview Public Elementary School

Description: New school built

Status: Planning

Estimated completion: September 2021

Funding: $13,198,020*

* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.

Result: New facility to accommodate 501 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 73 child care spaces