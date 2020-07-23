Advertisement
Windsor-Essex schools part of $500M Ontario investment
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Premier Doug Ford on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Courtesy @Fordnation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing over $500 million to build new schools and renovate existing facilities, including eight schools and seven child care facilities in Windsor and Essex County.
Across the province, the government is building 30 new schools and making permanent additions to 15 existing facilities, supporting over 25,000 student spaces.
Many of the Windsor-Essex projects already received the green light from the province. One school and one childcare facility in Chatham-Kent are also listed.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced a breakdown of the projects on Thursday.
"Our government is making a significant capital investment in our school system," said Ford. "By making these smart investments today, we will ensure our students and teachers have access to modern facilities to learn with features like high-speed Internet, accessible ramps and elevators, and air conditioning, while providing parents with access to more licensed child care spaces."
This investment is also expected to generate nearly 900 new licensed child care spaces to ensure families across the province are able to access child care in their communities.
The government is investing over $12 billion in capital grants over 10 years, including over $500 million invested this year to build critical new school capital projects and permanent additions.
"It is unacceptable that too many schools in our province continue to lack the investment that our students deserve," said Lecce. "That is why this government is making a significant investment to build new schools, to extensively renovate existing schools, and expand access to licensed child care spaces in our province.”
The following Windsor-Essex schools are receiving funding:
Catholic Central Catholic Secondary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2022
Funding: $26,255,807*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 850 students
Giles Public Elementary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Under construction
Estimated completion: January 2022
Funding: $15,428,988*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New facility to accommodate 645 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 73 child care spaces
Queen Elizabeth Public Elementary School
Description: Expansion of existing school
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2020
Funding: $4,878,004*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New classroom addition of 78 pupil places to accommodate students as a result of consolidation, including 73 child care spaces and 2 EarlyON rooms
Kingsville Public Elementary and Secondary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2022
Funding: $45,486,018*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New facility to accommodate 1795 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 98 child care spaces and of 3 child and family rooms
Amherstburg Public Secondary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2021
Funding: $24,324,129*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New facility to accommodate 819 students as a result of a consolidation
Prince Andrew Public Elementary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Under construction
Estimated completion: March 2021
Funding: $10,313,477*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 423 students
DM Eagle Public Elementary School
Description: Construction of new school
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2021
Funding: $15,486,219*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New replacement facility to accommodate 651 students, including the construction of 73 child care spaces
Eastwood Parkview Public Elementary School
Description: New school built
Status: Planning
Estimated completion: September 2021
Funding: $13,198,020*
* Funding value may not reflect the total project budget.
Result: New facility to accommodate 501 students as a result of a consolidation, including the construction of 73 child care spaces