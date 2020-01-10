WINDSOR -- Three new Windsor-Essex school projects are a step closer to reality.

The province is increasing capital grants worth $34.5 million for the new schools in the Greater Essex District School Board.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls announced $19.4 million for a new Giles Public School at 874 Giles Blvd. in east in Windsor, $12.3 million for a new Prince Andrew School at 2354 Kelly Rd. in Lasalle, and $3.7 million for new childcare spaces and resources at Essex Public School.

“This is great news for the students and families in these communities,” said Nicholls. “This investment will provide a quality learning environment and new opportunities.”

Giles Public School will feature 645 new elementary student spaces, 73 new child care spaces, and four new child care rooms.

Prince Andrew Public School will feature 473 new elementary student spaces.

Essex Public School’s expansion will bring 122 new child care spaces and seven new child care rooms.

“We are grateful to the on-going commitment and support to the public education by Minister Lecce and look forward to the next steps in providing quality facilities and education to our students,” said GECDSB director Erin Kelly.

The Windsor and LaSalle schools are expected to open in 2021. The Essex Public School addition is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020.