    'Windsor-Essex's most colourful event' returns Sunday for the 32nd annual Pride Fest Parade

    Windsor Pride Fest in 2023. (File) Windsor Pride Fest in 2023. (File)
    The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returns to Ottawa Street Sunday morning.

    The parade begins on Argyle Road and continues down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.

    "Come early to get a good spot," suggested Windsor-Essex Pride Fest President Wendi Nicholson.

    The event caps off more than a week of local Pride Fest festivities. Nicholson told CTV News that officials expect upwards of 3,000 people to attend.

    "It's the same as every year," Nicholson explained. "Show your colours, come out, be proud, be supportive."

    According to organizers, the parade and festival are attended by the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, their allies, friends, family, and supporters.

    Windsor-Essex Pride Fest says the festival focuses on bringing all different segments and groups together to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its accomplishments while raising awareness of ongoing challenges including exclusion, discrimination, harassment, and assault.

    Nicholson continued, "Everybody be proud of who you are. Don't hide. Don't think that you're alone. There's a massive community here ready to support everyone, no matter who you are."

    "And the allies now, my goodness, we have so many allies. I can't even say enough for allies. They're just amazing."

    The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

    Ottawa Street between Monmouth Road and Kildare Road will be closed for parade set up at 9 a.m.

    Then at 10:40 a.m., Ottawa Street will be closed off from Argyle Road to Langlois Avenue for the Pride Parade.

    The road will be reopened at 12:00 p.m.

