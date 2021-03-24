Advertisement
WECHU reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,646 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,000 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 5 are related to close contacts
- 3 are considered community acquired
- 11 are still under investigation.
WECHU says 245 cases are considered active. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.
The health unit says 49 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents Vaccinated:
- 46,822 have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 12,059 have received both doses of the vaccine
- A total of 70,940 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.
There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.