WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,646 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,000 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are related to close contacts

3 are considered community acquired

11 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 245 cases are considered active. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

The health unit says 49 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents Vaccinated:

46,822 have received their first dose of the vaccine

12,059 have received both doses of the vaccine

A total of 70,940 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.