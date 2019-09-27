

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR – Windsor and Essex County residents participated in several protests as part of a global push for action on climate change.

The region joined at least 85 Canadian cities in the movement.

Thousands of Canadians are taking part in the events, which capped off a week of international protest and calls to do more to slow global warming.

In Windsor, a large group of protesters gathered at Charles Clark Square at 2:30 p.m.

Some of the signs said “The Earth is on Fire” and “The Climate is hotter than Harry Styles and that’s a problem.”

Another event was held at St. Clair College between noon and 1 p.m., with protesters walking to the Herb Parkway Trail.

Vincent Masse Public Secondary students held a climate change demonstration on Friday morning.