Windsor-Essex residents take part in climate rallies
Vincent Masse Public Secondary students hold a climate change demonstration in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 6:54AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 3:10PM EDT
WINDSOR – Windsor and Essex County residents participated in several protests as part of a global push for action on climate change.
The region joined at least 85 Canadian cities in the movement.
Thousands of Canadians are taking part in the events, which capped off a week of international protest and calls to do more to slow global warming.
In Windsor, a large group of protesters gathered at Charles Clark Square at 2:30 p.m.
Some of the signs said “The Earth is on Fire” and “The Climate is hotter than Harry Styles and that’s a problem.”
Another event was held at St. Clair College between noon and 1 p.m., with protesters walking to the Herb Parkway Trail.
Vincent Masse Public Secondary students held a climate change demonstration on Friday morning.