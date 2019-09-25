

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A global movement aimed at pressuring governments into action over climate change is calling on Canadians to join a mass strike planned for Friday and "disrupt business as usual."

But many retailers in Canada seem to be ignoring that call.

Only three chains are planning to shutter operations to help raise awareness about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's movement.

Phil Arrata, CEO of Vancouver-based MEC, says sustainability is really part of our DNA.

The 22 mountain equipment co-op stores in Canada will be closed on Friday until 5 p.m. local time to allow staff the opportunity to participate in protests.

Another Vancouver-based company, Lush Cosmetics North America, made a similar decision.

The toiletry maker said it will shut down its 50 shops, manufacturing facilities and online shopping in Canada on Friday in an effort to encourage its 2,216 staff and customers to participate in local actions.

An Indigo Books & Music Inc. spokesperson says the retailer's home office teams in Toronto and Montreal will have the opportunity to participate.

Organizers plan climate strikes on Friday in more than 150 countries, including Canada.

Vancouver is one of several Canadian cities with planned actions, according to the Global Climate Strike website.

The movement started with Greta Thunberg, an activist who protested outside of her country's parliament for several weeks in August of 2018.

When her action caught the attention of social media, she expanded the movement to encourage kids to skip school every Friday to pressure global leaders to act.

Thunberg and her Fridays for Future school strike followers are now calling on everyone to walk out of their commitments Friday in a collective strike.