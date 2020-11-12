WINDSOR, ONT. -- With Bright Lights Windsor not happening this year, a group of residents to see YGQ shine bright anyway.

Organizer Edy Haddad tells CTV News it all started over a neighbourly competition on Shady Spring Crescent in Lakeshore.

“Neighbours coming together during this time, there’s nothing more beautiful than that and it’s an easy way to support our community,” says Haddas. “As you can see, our street, we’re getting pretty lit up, almost every house right now is lighting up and we hope to spread this throughout the community.”

Shine Bright YQG is an initiative to support the community’s front line workers and spread some joy this holiday season.

Everyone across Windsor-Essex is encouraged to decorate their homes, home offices, and businesses for the holidays and share pictures on social media using #shinebrightyqg.