WINDSOR, ONT. -- The new COVID-19 case count is remaining low in Windsor-Essex and the medical officer of health says residents should reconsider travel plans to other areas where the virus is more prevalent.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new COVID-19 case in the region on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,689 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2576 people who have recovered.

There are 37 active cases and two people are in the hospital.

WECHU says the new case is travel-related, outside of North America.

With an increase in virus cases outside of the region, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it’s safer for residents to not travel.

“Locally I think it is important that travel, international travel and even local travel to areas such as the GTA, where we are seeing a lot of cases right now, I would request that people should reconsider that and try to stay closer to home,” says Ahmed.

Ontario is reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 and most of the new infections continue to be found in the province’s four hotspots.

Of the new cases, 265 were in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region and 78 in York Region.

In Windsor-Essex, there are no retirement homes, long term care homes, workplaces or schools with outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

