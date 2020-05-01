WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor and Essex County residents are asked to be more selective when tossing items into their blue box.

Items in recycle boxes which contain plastic bags will not be picked up for collection starting June 1.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority is making the rule, stating that buyers of recycled material demand high quality.

It has forced workers to monitor contamination of things like plastic grocery bags, frozen food bags and fruit netting to meet a higher standard.

The authority says those bags should be put into the garbage.