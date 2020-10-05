Advertisement
Garage fire in Chatham-Kent causes $40K in damage
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 11:36AM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the blaze in a detached garage on Harvey Street in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Source: CK Fire Department / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $40,000 after a garage fire in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham firefighters responded to the blaze in a detached garage on Harvey Street just after 1 a.m. on Monday.
There were no reported injuries and the cause is undetermined.